Gardai believe that a man in his 70’s whose body was discovered in a property in Co Clare this morning may have been the victim of foul play.

The man’s body was discovered this morning in unexplained circumstances at a home in Co Clare.

“The early indications at this stage is that foul play was a factor in this incident. This is a situation that appears to be very much more than a fall or something like that,” a senior source said.

The man - who is in his early 70s - was discovered dead at the property on Friday morning.

It is understood he was discovered after friends and neighbours had become concerned for his welfare.

Gardaí and paramedics were alerted with the man being pronounced dead

"The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau,” a garda spokesperson said.

"The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

"No additional information is available at this time. Further updates will follow.”

Officers will conduct door to door inquiries in the area in a bid to determine the last known movements of the deceased.