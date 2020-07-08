Gardai investigating double murder of couple five years ago arrest three people

Willie Maughan and his Latvian girlfriend Ana Varslavane were reported missing on April 14, 2015 in Gormanston, Co Meath

Detectives investigating the disappearance and double murder of a couple over five years ago have made a number of arrests.

William Maughan (34) and his girlfriend Ana Varslavanne (20) were reported missing in April 2015 and are believed to have been abducted by a major drugs gang.

Their disappearance was later reclassified as a murder investigation in September 2016.

This morning gardai arrested two men and a female as part of the double murder inquiry.

The men, aged in their 50s and 60s, and the woman, aged in her 40s, were detained and are currently being held at garda stations in Meath and Dublin.

They are being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and can be questioned for up to three days.

A Garda spokesman said that searches are also being carried out at a location in Meath.

The first arrest as part of the major inquiry came in May when a UK national in his 50s was detained and interviewed.

Gardai believe that the couple were murdered by a criminal gang with links to Meath-based mobster Cornelius Price.

The 38-year-old has also been linked to the Drogheda feud which has claimed up to four lives and led to a significant policing operation in the Louth town.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information relating to the double murder investigation to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

