Gardai investigating discovery of two bodies in separate incidents in Cork

Gardai are keeping an open mind over the discovery of two bodies in separate and unrelated incidents in Cork.

Detectives are now investigating the discovery of the bodies of a woman in a Cork city flat and a young man outside a property in a north Cork village.

The woman, aged in her mid 60s and who is from eastern Europe, was discovered in her flat off St Patrick's Hill in Cork city centre.

She was found by a friend who had called to see her.

The friend became concerned when she noticed that the door to the flat was open.

Emergency services were alerted but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the State Pathologist's Office.

A full post mortem examination will now be conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí said that the nature of their inquiry will be determined by the results of the post mortem examination.

There was no sign of a disturbance at the flat and it is understood the woman suffered from a health condition.

In a second incident, gardaí are investigating the discovery of a young man's body outside a property in Grenagh, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his late 20s, received emergency medical attention at the scene but tragically was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind about the death until all forensic and medical tests are concluded.

However, the initial indications are that the death is not suspicious and may have been as the result of a tragic accident such as a fall or collapse.

Cork witnessed dense freezing fog in certain areas last night with some roads and paths being left quite quite slippery.

Conditions overnight were also exceptionally cold.

A full post mortem examination will now be conducted at CUH.

Files on both incidents will also be prepared for the Cork Coroner's Office.

Online Editors