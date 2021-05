Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Limerick city tonight.

The body was found in the Parnell Street area, close to Colbert Rail Station.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Parnell Street in Limerick city. Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 8pm, when a male was discovered deceased in the area,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

“The local Coroner has been notified.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time,” she added.