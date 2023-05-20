Gardaí investigating discovery of man’s body in Co Waterford

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body” of a male in Grattan Square, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, at approximately 6.10am this morning.

“The body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“The scene is currently preserved. Investigations ongoing,” Gardaí said.

