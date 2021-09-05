Gardaí investigating discovery of man’s body at house in north Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a house in Kilbarrack, north Dublin this evening.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found dead at the scene of a house in Briarfield, shortly before 6pm this evening.

Gardaí said they are “are investigating all of the circumstances” surrounding the man’s death.

“Preliminary examination of the scene is currently taking place and gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene. The body of the man remains at the scene at this time.”

A post-mortem will take place in due course and the results of which will determine the course of the investigation, according to a statement from the Garda Press Office.



