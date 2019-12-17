Gardai investigating discovery of body in Kilkenny

Gardai are investigating the discovery of the body of a man in Kilkenny tonight.

The discovery was made shortly after 7pm in the Hawthorn Walk area of the city.

Gardaí attended the address after the alarm was raised and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body remains at the scene pending a preliminary examination by the State Pathologist.

Garda technical bureau experts will also examine the area which has been sealed off.

The man is understood to be in his 40s and from the south east. He had been living in the Kilkenny area over recent times.

A full post mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination.

Uniformed officers conducted door to door inquiries tonight to determine the last known movements of the deceased.

Online Editors