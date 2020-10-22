Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body of a woman and unexplained death of an infant boy in Co Dublin.

The body of the woman was found on the Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, in Lucan.

The seven month-old infant boy was found dead in a house in Lucan this morning.

An incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station and a Technical examination of the scene has taken place. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

The body of the infant has been removed to Crumlin Hospital and the body of the woman has been removed to the City Morgue where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The results of post-mortem examinations will determine the course of garda investigations.

At this stage investigating Gardaí are treating these incidents as a family tragedy and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors