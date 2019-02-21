Gardai investigating death of man (60s)

GARDAI are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his Cork home this morning.

GARDAI are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his Cork home this morning.

The incident is being treated as a sudden death and Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will now be determined by a post mortem examination scheduled to be carried out at Cork University Hospital (CUH) later today.

The man, who is in his mid 60s, was discovered unresponsive in his home at Glenthorn Mews in Cork city.

Both Gardaí and paramedics were alerted.

He was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) but, despite desperate efforts by doctors to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead a short time after being admitted.

One Garda source said that there are no indications the death was in any way suspicious.

However, as a precautionary measure the scene has been preserved.

A post mortem examination will be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster later today.

The results of that post mortem will direct the Garda case.

A file on the matter will be prepared for the Cork Coroner's Office.

Online Editors