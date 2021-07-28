Gardaí investigating death of man (40s) in workplace incident in Cork

Gardai are investigating the death of a man after an incident with an articulated lorry in Cork yesterday afternoon.

The man, in his 40s, was fatally injured in the workplace incident at Carriglusk, Glandore, Co Cork.

It is understood he had become trapped by an articulated lorry he had been working on.

Gardaí from Rosscarbery, Clonakilty and Dunmanway, local Fire Services and Air Ambulance were all alerted to the incident shortly after 2pm on Tuesday afternoon. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Gardaí from the Clonakilty District and the Health Safety Authority, and the local Coroner has been notified.

The scene is currently being preserved pending examination by the Forensic Collision Investigator and the road is closed with diversions in place.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.