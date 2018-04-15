Gardai investigating death of man (40s) at Dublin hospital
Gardai are investigating after a man died at Tallaght University Hospital yesterday.
The man (40s) was pronounced dead at the A&E department at approximately 5:30pm.
Gardai said that a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death, however foul play is not suspected.
It's believed the man was homeless and was seeking shelter at the hospital.
In a statement Tallaght University Hospital said:
“Tallaght University Hospital can confirm that a person passed away in the waiting area of the Hospital’s Emergency Department yesterday afternoon. The person in question is understood to have been homeless and had been sheltering at the Hospital and had not sought medical treatment.
"Management at the Hospital are co-operating with the gardai in their investigations and an internal review will also be initiated immediately into the circumstances of the incident. The Hospital would like to extend their condolences to the family of the deceased."
Online Editors