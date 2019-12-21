News Irish News

Saturday 21 December 2019

Gardai investigating attempted ATM theft in Louth

The scene of an attempted ATM theft in Louth
The scene of an attempted ATM theft in Louth
Catherine Devine

Catherine Devine

Gardai are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Co Louth.

The incident occurred at a bank on Irish Street, Ardee at approximately 4:50am on Saturday morning.

Gardai said that significant damage was done to the bank and that a digger and tractor remain at the scene.

Shortly after the incident, a vehicle was found burnt out a short distance from the scene.

Gardai said that no arrests have been made but that investigations are ongoing.

This morning, the scene will remain closed pending a Garda technical investigation and traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News