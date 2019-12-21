Gardai investigating attempted ATM theft in Louth

Gardai are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Co Louth.

The incident occurred at a bank on Irish Street, Ardee at approximately 4:50am on Saturday morning.

Gardai said that significant damage was done to the bank and that a digger and tractor remain at the scene.

Shortly after the incident, a vehicle was found burnt out a short distance from the scene.

Gardai said that no arrests have been made but that investigations are ongoing.

This morning, the scene will remain closed pending a Garda technical investigation and traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors