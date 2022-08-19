Gardaí investigating assault of man in Arklow, have charged a man

Gardaí investigating the assault of a man, aged in his 40s, at a property in Arklow, Co Wicklow earlier this month have charged a man.

The man, aged in his late 20s, who was arrested yesterday afternoon was charged, and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice earlier today.

Gardaí have been investigating the assault of a man in the early hours of Tuesday, 2 August.

Meanwhile, a man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested yesterday morning, in relation to this investigation has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.