Gardaí investigating assault in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an assault which took place in Dublin yesterday evening.

A man (early 20s) is fighting for his life after the attack at O'Rourke Park in Sallynoggin this morning at 1.50am.

He was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital with serious injuries after being found at the scene with serious injuries.

A man also in his early 20s was arrested at scene and taken to to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

According to a garda spokesperson, investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors