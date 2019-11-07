Gardai are investigating an attack that has caused severe damage to a restaurant in Cork.

Gardai are investigating an attack that has caused severe damage to a restaurant in Cork.

Gardai investigating as Cork restaurant damaged by fire in attack

The restaurant, in the Donemark West area of Bantry, Co Cork was targeted at approximately 10pm on Tuesday, 29 October.

A significant amount of criminal damage was caused.

It is understood the premises was closed at the time of the attack.

A garda investigation is ongoing.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí responded to a report of criminal damage by fire in a business premises in the Donemark West area of Bantry, Co. Cork at approximately 10pm on Tuesday, 29th October 2019.

"A large amount of criminal damage was caused, no property was taken. No arrests have been made, investigation is ongoing."

Online Editors