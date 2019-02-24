Gardai investigating armed robbery at arcade

Gardai are investigating an armed robbery in Co Louth on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at an arcade in the West Street area of Drogheda.

Gardai said that at approximately 9:45pm a lone male entered the premises armed with an imitation firearm.

He threatened staff and left the scene on a bicycle with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No injuries were sustained in this incident.

A technical examination of the scene will take place today.

The man is described as approximately 5'6". He wore a black hoodie, black scarf (covering his face), black jeans, and black shoes. He is thought to have spoken in a local accent.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200.

