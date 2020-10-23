Gardaí investigating apparent road rage incident which left pensioner injured

GARDAÍ are investigating an apparent road rage incident which left a pensioner injured.

The 72 year old man was walking on the Old Fort Road in Ballincollig, Co Cork when the incident occurred at 3.30pm on Thursday.

At an area behind the Castlewest Shopping Centre, an altercation developed between the pensioner and a male motorist.

The elderly man was then assaulted before the motorist left the scene.

A passerby went to the aid of the pedestrian who was later transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

However, the man was said to be deeply shocked by what had happened.

Gardaí are now examining CCTV security camera footage from business premises in the area in a bid to trace the vehicle involved and identify the motorist.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnesses this incident, or motorists with camera footage, to contact Ballincollig Garda Station on (021) 421 4680," a garda spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made.

Online Editors