Gardai investigating alleged shooting threat at Donegal school

Gardai are investigating an alleged shooting threat at a school in Co Donegal.

It's believed gardai were called to a school in south Donegal after a note was found during an exam on December 5.

The content of the note has not been disclosed but is understood to have contained a threat.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that gardai are liaising with school authorities following the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors