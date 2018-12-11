Gardai investigating alleged shooting threat at Donegal school
Gardai are investigating an alleged shooting threat at a school in Co Donegal.
It's believed gardai were called to a school in south Donegal after a note was found during an exam on December 5.
The content of the note has not been disclosed but is understood to have contained a threat.
A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that gardai are liaising with school authorities following the incident.
Investigations are ongoing.
