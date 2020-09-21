Gardai investigating alleged drug dealing at rave gathering in Dublin

A Garda investigation has been launched into a street party near the Oliver Bond flat complex in Dublin City Centre.

Gardaí are investigating whether the organisers of the event breached Covid-19 restrictions on outdoor gathering.

An investigation is also underway into the possibility that drug dealing was taking place at the party which took place on Saturday evening – the same day new restrictions came into place in Dublin.

Scenes from the party have sparked outrage among Dubliners who have to endure new restrictions for the next three weeks.

The video footage shows around 100 people dancing while music is played by a DJ performing under a marquee.

There was confusion last night when gardaí suggested they were not investigating the incident.

However, it has been now clarified they are investigating the organisers of the event rather than those in attendance.

There are no laws for gardaí to enforce regarding attendance at a party deemed to be outside the newly announced Covid regulations for the capital.

Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney who represents Dublin South Central said “such scenes are absolutely unacceptable” and called for more Garda intervention.

"We require more high visibility Garda patrols in areas where required and prosecutions where warranted,” Ms Seery Kearney said.

“The prevention of uncontrolled gatherings such as this event has to become a priority for authorities and Government if required."

"We are in a fight to protect the health of everyone across Dublin and our country. These events cannot take place."

"Otherwise, the efforts and sacrifices by all others will be completely demeaned by the tiny minority,” she added.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said community leaderships should “take ownership” of the problem and intervene to education younger people of the dangers of their parties.

“Politicians and people involved in sport and other community activities need to take responsibility for what’s going on in their communities,” Mr Gannon said.

“The guards can only do so much in seeking out the ring leaders. But community leaders such as myself, and I should be doing more myself, can’t absolve ourselves and blame the government,” he added.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello said he would like to see community policing increased in inner city communities.

“The community guards are well trained and very different from the public order unit,” Mr Costello said.

“They know everyone in the community and they know who to engage with when these incidents occur. You can be sure there are people in these complexes who weren’t happy with the parties taking place,” he added.

Online Editors