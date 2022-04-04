Gardaí investigating alleged assault on Dublin Bus driver during ‘buggy row’

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on Dublin Bus driver (40s) which took place in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

A video has emerged on social media which shows the incident that occurred on a bus that was parked in the Werburgh Street area of the city.

It is understood the incident was sparked by a disagreement between two passengers, a man and a woman, and the bus driver over the use of a child’s buggy on board.

The two-minute-long video starts with a man verbally abusing the driver and saying to him “there’s no buggy on the bus” and calling him “brain-dead”.

The female passenger repeatedly tells the driver that he “is in the wrong”, while both passengers can be heard using coarse language during the exchange.

As the dispute continues, the couple tell the driver that they will wait for the gardaí to arrive.

However, the incident appeared to escalate as the female passenger first slammed against the driver’s door before her male companion challenges the driver to “get out and do something”.

Over the course of the next minute both passengers appear to throw several punches at the driver, while the male passenger said: “I’ll knock him out, watch this.”

Gardaí said the driver received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred on Werburgh Street, Dublin 2 yesterday afternoon, 3rd April,” a Garda statement said.

“A man aged in his 40s received non-life-threatening injuries. He was not treated by medical staff at the scene of this incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, in a statement released to Independent.ie Dublin Bus confirmed that the incident occurred on a Route 27 bus and Gardaí attended the scene.

"All Dublin Bus employees are fully trained on the comprehensive procedures for dealing with incidents of antisocial behaviour," Dublin Bus said in a statement.

"Each vehicle is equipped with a radio which allows immediate contact to our Central Control Centre. This means that the driver has immediate contact to a team of Dublin Bus Inspectors should assistance be required in any given situation.

"Dublin Bus operates a fleet of 1,000 buses. While the operation on such a large scale is challenging, the level of anti-social behaviour is relatively low. This is due to a series of initiatives which have taken place; designed to improve safety for both customers and employees.

"We have a strong and close working relationship with An Garda Síochána. The entire Dublin Bus fleet is fully fitted with CCTV cameras with up to 9 internal, 4 external cameras and 2 reversing cameras fitted on the more modern vehicles in the fleet."