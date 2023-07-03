Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Donegal recover body in water at Sliabh Liag

DNA testing will now be carried out to identify the remains that were found this morningA man and woman were questioned in connection with the investigation last week

The area where gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard are carrying out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing man. Photo: Joe Dunne

The missing man was seen socialising in the fishing town of nearby Killybegs

Gardai are investigating whether a body that was found in the sea this morning is that of a missing man, aged in his mid-60s who was the victim of an apparent violent assault.

Sources say that gardai have been working on the theory that the victim was assaulted on the head with a rock before being thrown over a cliff at Sliabh Liag, Co Donegal.

Two suspects who were arrested last week in relation to the assault were released without charge.

It is understood that the man who was from Northern Ireland was attacked after getting in a disagreement with a woman.

Gardai announced that they had discovered a body this morning but DNA testing will need to be carried out and the gender of the remains that were found this morning have not yet been confirmed.

A post-mortem is not due to be carried out until tomorrow.

The area where gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard are carrying out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing man. Photo: Joe Dunne

“An Garda Síochána are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Sliabh Liag/Killybegs area of Donegal between Saturday 24th June 2023 and Sunday 25th June 2023,” a garda spokesman said.

“Earlier this morning, Monday, 3rd July 2023, gardaí, with the assistance of the Coast Guard recovered a body from the water at Sliabh Liag.

“The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

“An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

“Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Sliabh Liag between the afternoon of Saturday 24th June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25th June 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

“Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” he explained.

The Coast Guard joined in the search at Sliabh Liag. Photo: Joe Dunne

A man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, arrested on suspicion of assault, were released on Tuesday night without charge while searches continued for the victim.

The two people arrested are understood to have been in the man’s company in the days before he was last seen.

Gardaí are still trying to establish what happened in the area between Saturday and Sunday of last week and have recovered a blood-splattered car.

Between Monday and Thursday, gardaí closed off public access to Sliabh Liag, one of the highest sea cliffs in Europe, which are normally very busy with tourists at this time of year.

Late on Wednesday the focus of the search shifted to the nearby Teelin Pier, where the Garda water unit carried out searches until Thursday evening.

On Friday evening it was announced Sliabh Liag was reopening to the public but that garda searches would continue in the area.