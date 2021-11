Gardaí are investigating after the body of a woman was found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin this morning.

The body was discovered at an apartment in the Charlestown area of Finglas early this morning and remains at the scene.

Gardai were alerted at around 6.30am and the woman was found in a fifth floor apartment.

It’s understood the woman was found with very clear injuries consistent with an assault.

The scene is being preserved.

More to follow...