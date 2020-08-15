Gardaí investigating after woman reportedly racially abused before being pushed into the Royal Canal

Gardaí are investigating after a woman was reportedly racially abused before being pushed into the Royal Canal in Dublin on Friday evening.

The incident is believed to have occurred while the women was out walking near Ashtown.

A video of the incident was widely shared on TikTok where footage shows a group of teenage boys surrounding an Asian woman.

The video, which has since been removed from the social media site, shows two of the boys pushing the woman into the water.

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that they are investigating a report of an alleged racially motivated incident which occurred on the 14th August 2020 in Dublin 15.

"An Garda Síochána takes hate crime seriously, and each and every hate crime reported to us is professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process.

"The Garda Diversity and Integration Strategy 2019 – 2021 has a significant focus on enhancing the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes and An Garda Síochána is taking actions to improve internal recording and encourage more reporting by the public.

"An Garda Síochána would encourage anyone who feels they have been the victim of a hate crime to report the matter directly to An Garda Síochána and not to 3rd parties or on social media."

Online Editors