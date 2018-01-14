Gardai investigating after woman (25) dies in bar
Gardai are investigating after a woman died while socialising on Friday night.
The 25-year-old woman was at Empire Bar on Main Street, Swords when she suddenly collapsed before midnight.
It is believed she may have suffered from an underlying medical condition.
Emergency services were called and paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade were first on the scene. Despite their best efforts, the young woman was declared dead at the scene.
She was later moved to Blanchardstown Hospital where a post mortem was to be performed. A coroner's report will follow shortly.
Independent.ie contacted The Empire Bar for comment.
Online Editors