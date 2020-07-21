Gardai investigating after two women found dead at homeless centre

Gardai are investigating the deaths of two women within hours of each other at the same hostel for homeless women in Dublin earlier today.

Gardai this evening confirmed they are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman whose body was discovered at the Abigail Women’s Centre on Kildonan Road in Finglas at around 6am this morning.

Then at 10:30am, the body of another women, (21) was also discovered at the centre that caters to homeless women.

Gardai said the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and a file will be prepared for the coroner’s court in both cases.

More to follow...

Online Editors