| 16.4°C Dublin

Gardaí investigating after the body of a woman (60s) washes up on the shore in Donegal

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a woman has been washed up along the shoreline in south Donegal.

The body of the woman – who is understood to be in her 60s - was found at Teelin, near Killybegs.

Gardai have launched a full investigation into the cause of the woman's death.

A post mortem is due to be held into the cause of death.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a female in her 60s in the water at Teelin this morning.

"Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date."

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy