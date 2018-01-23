Gardai are investigating a serious assault on a teenage boy who was attacked by a group of up to eight teenagers as he waited at a bus stop.

Gardai investigating after teenage boy 'seriously assaulted' by gang at bus stop

The 19-year-old victim had been waiting at a bus stop on the Castlepark Road in Galway city when the incident occurred on Friday evening at around 7.20pm.

There he was approached by a group of youths, seven or eight in total, and all approximately 16-years-old age. The attackers were all described as being Irish. While words were exchanged between the group and the injured party, there was no mention of an attempted robbery.

In the attack, the victim sustained two wounds to his lower back. He managed to run from the scene and was collected by his father who brought him directly to A&E at University Hospital Galway. The young man received medical attention but was lucky not to sustain internal injuries.

Gardaí are now awaiting a medical report to ascertain if a weapon of any sort was used. They believe a sharp item may have been used in the attack. The incident happened on Friday January, 19 but the victim did not alert gardai until Monday January 22.

Officers are now seeking CCTV and dashcam footage from the area on the night in question. “The road itself would be particularly busy and a lot of taxi drivers and private cars around Galway would have dashcams and we are appealing for dashcam footage or for anyone that is living on that road or may have CCTV to come forward.

“It may corroborate other CCTV footage. Even though people might think they have nothing of evidential value, we would like to rule out all footage, no matter how small,” said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091-538000.

