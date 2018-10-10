Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a teenager allegedly attacked a paramedic in Co Cork.

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a teenager allegedly attacked a paramedic in Co Cork.

Gardai investigating after teen (16) allegedly attacked and threatened paramedic with knife

A 16-year-old was questioned by gardai last night in the Mahon area and has since been released pending further investigations.

It is understood the juvenile threatened the paramedic with a knife. He was brought to Bridewell garda station for questioning.

The paramedic was hospitalised following the incident and has since been discharged.

"Gardai are investigating an alleged assault on a Paramedic in the Mahon part of Co Cork on Tuesday the 9th of October 2018 at approximately 11.50pm," a garda spokeswoman said.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors