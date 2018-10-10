News Irish News

Wednesday 10 October 2018

Gardai investigating after teen (16) allegedly attacked and threatened paramedic with knife

Stock Picture
Stock Picture
Amy Molloy

Amy Molloy

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a teenager allegedly attacked a paramedic in Co Cork.

A 16-year-old was questioned by gardai last night in the Mahon area and has since been released pending further investigations.

It is understood the juvenile threatened the paramedic with a knife. He was brought to Bridewell garda station for questioning.

The paramedic was hospitalised following the incident and has since been discharged.

"Gardai are investigating an alleged assault on a Paramedic in the Mahon part of Co Cork on Tuesday the 9th of October 2018 at approximately 11.50pm," a garda spokeswoman said.

"Investigations are ongoing." 

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News