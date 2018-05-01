Gardai investigating after six shots fired at house
Gardai are investigating an incident in which six shots were fired through the front door of a house in Bray last night.
The shooting occurred on Dargle Road Upper when a man wearing a balaclava fired directly into the door of the house.
It is understood a number of people were in the house at the time.
The house, which forms part of a terrace that used to be an old garage until it was recently renovated, was sealed off this morning and members of the garda technical bureau carried out a forensic examination of the scene.
A motive for the shooting is not known and one theory being investigated is that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
A man and a woman and their two young children were in the house at the time but there were no reports of any injuries.
Gardai in Bray are investigating.
