Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Quarryvale in Dublin

Gardaí in Ronanstown are investigating an incident where shots were fired at a house in the Quarryvale area of Dublin late last night.

The incident occurred at Greenfort Crescent at 9.20pm.

There was extensive damage caused to the ground floor living room window as well as the front door of the property in the attack.

Local reports say a gang of young men gained access to the house and caused damage to its interior in the incident also.

The scene remained sealed off by gardaí this morning in preparation for a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau.

It's understood those involved fled the scene on foot. None of the occupants of the house were injured.

The three main glass panes in the front window were all smashed up in the attack, and the glass in the front door was also smashed.

In a follow up operation a man in his 20s was arrested near the scene by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) a short time later. He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

