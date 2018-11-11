Gardai investigating after referee allegedly attacked after soccer match

Gardai are investigating after a referee was allegedly assaulted following an adult soccer match.

Referee Daniel Sweeney was hospitalised following the alleged attack by three Mullingar Town players in a car park after their away match with Horseleap on Sunday morning.

It is understood a spectator was allegedly involved in the attack, which left Mr Sweeney with serious injuries to his jaw, cheekbone and nose.

The chairman of the Combined Counties Football League, Seán Montgomery, said those involved would receive lifetime bans and the club would be issued a significant fine.

He said: “There will be no stone unturned in terms of how we deal with this. It is completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Paul Malone, secretary of the referees’ Midlands Branch, said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. It needs to be clamped down on, it is getting worse.” He called for jail for the perpetrators.

Online Editors