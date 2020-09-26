Gardai investigating after man's body found on N51 in Meath

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was found in "unexplained circumstances" on the N51 in Harmanstown near Slane in Co Meath last night.

The man, whose age has not yet been confirmed, was found on the road at approximately 2:50am by gardaí.

He was treated at the scene by members of the ambulance service but was later pronounced dead.

The man had been travelling on an electric scooter from the direction of Slane, and at this time, gardaí are treating the incident as a possible road traffic collision.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Navan are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N51 in Harmanstown between approximately 1:30am and 3:00am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors