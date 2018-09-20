Gardai investigating after man 'tried to get woman into car' in Ballybrack

Gardai in Shankill are investigating reports that a man tried to get a young woman into his car in the Ballybrack area of Dublin.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was allegedly approached by a man in a car at Aran Drive at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

He asked her a number of times to get into the vehicle and she then fled the scene and reported the incident to gardaí.

Fianna Fáil councillor Cormac Devlin described the incident as "very worrying for the area".

One attack took place close to Shankill Dart station. Photo: Collins

A number of sexual assaults and "suspicious approaches" in the Shankill remain unsolved.

Last year, a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted at Bayview housing estate in Killiney on the evening of Friday, January 30.

In December 2015, a woman was sexually assaulted close to Shankill Dart Station. Three further assaults occurred on January 3, 2016 and February 9 and 10 in Shankill and near Killiney Dart Station.

Two suspicious approaches in the area were also reported on January 20 and February 7 in 2016.

He raised the issue at a council meeting on Wednesday night as women in Shankill are worried that the new Bus Connects plan would leave people having to walk longer distances home.

"We're coming into the dark evenings again now and people are out exercising. It's extremely worrying for residents. Women have been raising potential safety issues with the new Bus Connects plan to me and are saying they won't use the bus if they end up having to walk long distances at night.

"People need to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the gardai," he added.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí at Shankill in Dublin are investigating a report that a female in her 20s was approached by an unknown male in a car at Aran Drive, Ballybrack at approximately 10.30pm last night (18/9/18). The male asked her to get into the car, the female left the scene. No injuries.

"Gardaí are investigating."

