Gardai investigating after man found dead on Cork street

GARDAÍ are investigating after a man was discovered dead on a street in Cork city centre. The man, who was in his 50s, was discovered in an unresponsive state near Carey's Lane just off St Patrick's Street shortly after 7pm. A pedestrian raised the alarm and Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes. It is understood the man was pronounced dead a short time before he could be transferred to hospital. Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist's Office. Locum State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is expected to conduct a full post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Wednesday. Garda sources indicated that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination. The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual near Carey's Lane or St Patrick's Street on Tuesday evening to contact them. Officers will also examine CCTV security camera footage around the city centre as part of their inquiry.

Online Editors