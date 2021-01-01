Gardaí investigating after man (40s) found dead in Cork house

GARDAÍ are investigating after a middle aged man was discovered dead in a Cork house on New Year's Day.

The man, who is in his mid 40s, was discovered in a property in Curraheen outside Bishopstown in Cork city.

The grim discovery came after a family member became very concerned about the man's welfare.

It is understood the man had not been seen in the area for several days.

Repeated attempts by family and friends to contact him by mobile phone had failed.

One source indicated that the man may have been in the property for a number of days before being discovered.

When the alarm was raised, Gardai and paramedics attended the Curraheen house.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene with the remains scheduled to be removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a full post mortem examination.

Gardaí sealed off the area pending a full technical examination by forensic experts.

A garda source stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the results of the post mortem.

Until then, gardaí are keeping an open mind about the matter.

The post mortem examination will be carried out at CUH on Saturday.

Toxicology tests are also expected to be central to the garda investigation.

Gardaí are now trying to trace the last known movements of the deceased and have appealed for anyone with information to contact Bishopstown Garda Station.

Door-to-door inquiries will also be conducted in the Curraheen area to determine the last sighting of the deceased over the Christmas period.

