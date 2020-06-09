Gardai investigating after Irish company nearly lost out on $74k in fraudulent PPE transaction from China

Gardaí are investigating a case of 'invoice redirect fraud' after an Irish company attempted to purchase a machine to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for the HSE from China.

The Irish company transferred over $74,000 to a fake account, based in China, after it made the purchase of the machine on May 27.

The $74,600 was a fraction of the price of the machine and was agreed to be a deposit, however, prior to the transfer, the Irish company received fake emails with bank account information, claiming to be from the Chinese company.

The transfer was made and the Irish company was notified of the fraudulent transaction by their financial institution yesterday.

After the assistance of Gardaí in Waterford and Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), the money was returned to the Irish company's bank account.

Irish businesses are being asked to report any incident of invoice redirect fraud to their local garda station.

"An Garda Síochána are asking all businesses to report any incidents of invoice redirect fraud to their local Garda Station and financial institution immediately, as fraudulent transactions of this nature can move very quickly and it is important that immediate efforts are made to stop the transactions being completed," said a garda spokesperson.

"Even if the fraud has not been successful, it is possible that the bogus account is being used for other incidents of this nature and reporting it may prevent further incidents of fraud," they added.

Online Editors