Gardai investigating after elderly woman knocked to the ground during attempted handbag robbery

AN 82 year old woman was knocked to the ground and left badly shaken after a cyclist tried to snatch her handbag.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the shocking incident which occurred at Merchant's Quay, just metres from Cork city centre, around lunchtime on Wednesday.

The pensioner was walking home having been in the city centre to do some essential shopping.

As she walked along Merchant's Quay - just metres from St Patrick's Street - a man on a passing bicycle tried to grab her handbag.

In the ensuing struggle, the woman was knocked to the ground.

Pedestrians in the busy area ran to her aid.

The cyclist then fled without the woman's handbag.

The woman was said to be very shocked at the scene and had suffered minor cuts and bruises.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) as a precautionary measure but was later discharged into the care of her family.

One garda said the incident represented "a very nasty crime" which targeted a vulnerable person.

Gardaí have now appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or the movements of the robber afterwards to contact them.

The robber was described as a young man wearing a grey hoodie-type top and was on a bicycle.

Gardaí are now studying CCTV security camera footage from a number of city centre premises and are hopeful they will be able to identify the individual involved.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was around the Merchants Quay area around 12 midday on Wednesday, particular road users with video footage, to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 4522000.

Online Editors