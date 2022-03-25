Gardai investigating after discovery of man’s body in Cork

GARDAI are keeping an open mind about the discovery of a man's body in Cork.

The body of the man, who is aged in his 60s, was discovered at a property outside Buttevant in north Cork.

Gardai were called to the scene shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening and the assistance of the State Pathologist's Office was requested.

A post mortem examination has since been conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Toxicology tests have been carried out but the results will not be available for several days.

Gardai stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the full results of the post mortem examination.

The man had injuries which may be consistent with having been sustained in an accidental fall.

A full forensic and technical examination of the area where the body was discovered has since been carried out.

One garda source said this was entirely precautionary.

Paramedics were called to the property by the man's partner who found him in an unresponsive state in a ground floor room.

Efforts to revive the man failed and he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.

A garda source said they have no indication that the death was suspicious and there was no sign of forced entry at the property.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Gardaí are now trying to determine the last known movements of the deceased.