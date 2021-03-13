Gardai investigating after body of man discovered in Cork home

GARDAÍ are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in his Cork home.

The man, who is in his 60s, was discovered at his Bridge Street property in Mallow after friends and family members had become concerned for his welfare.

Friends and family alerted Gardaí after not seeing the man for several days - and then being unable to make contact with him despite repeated attempts.

The man was discovered at his property and declared dead at the scene.

It is unclear how long the man may have been dead at the property.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist's Office.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the body at Cork University Hospital on Sunday.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the post mortem findings.

Forensic experts are conducting a detailed examination of the property pending the results of the post mortem.

Gardaí are also checking CCTV security camera footage along Bridge Street and other parts of Mallow town centre to determine the last known movements of the deceased.

Anyone who spotted the man over the past week is asked to contact

Mallow Garda Station to assist their inquiries.

