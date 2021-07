The body of a female has been recovered from the River Liffey, Dublin, this morning.

Gardaí in Store Street were alerted to an incident of a body in the water at 8.57am.

Gardaí attended the scene and the body was removed from the water by Dublin Fire Brigade near the Customs House Quays.

A garda spokesperson said it is not yet known how long the body was there and that investigations are ongoing.