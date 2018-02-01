Gardai investigating after body is recovered from burnt-out vehicle
A body has been recovered from a burnt-out vehicle at a south Dublin train station this afternoon.
Gardai and emergency services are currently at the carpark at Killiney train station after receiving reports of a car on fire at approximately 4pm today.
Upon inspection by emergency services, the body of an individual, who has yet to be identified, was discovered.
The gardai were subsequently contacted and cordoned off the area to the public.
Gardai said that they are investigating the incident.
Online Editors