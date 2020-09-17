Gardaí investigating after body discovered in south Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after a body was found in Blackrock, Co Dublin this morning.

The body was found in Blackrock Park and appears to have been "in situ for a period of time" before it was found.

DART services through Booterstown were suspended after the request of Gardaí and have since been reopened, however, there are delays in the area.

The scene is preserved for technical investigation.

"The body has been removed for post mortem, the results of which will determine the course of this investigation," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors