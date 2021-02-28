Gardaí investigating after body discovered in a burnt out car in Limerick

Gardaí have said they are investigating the discovery of a body in a burnt out car in Co Limerick.

The body was discovered in the Tournafulla area, situated in West Limerick, near a field on the Limerick Kerry border, around 3pm on Saturday.

A unit from Abbeyfeale Fire and Rescue Service received a call of a car fire around 2.45pm.

Firefighters were at the scene for several hours before returning to their base around 9.21pm.

”Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in the Tournafulla area of Co Limerick yesterday afternoon at approximately 3pm,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

“A body was discovered in a burnt out vehicle in the area.”

“The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick.”

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body at the Limerick hospital.

Gardai said their “investigations are ongoing” and the “body has not been formally identified at this time”.

An informed source said gardaí were liaising with a family in the area about the discovery of the body.

Online Editors