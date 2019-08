More than two dozen laptops have been stolen in an apparent burglary at Maynooth University.

The theft of 26 expensive computers was reported to gardai yesterday after they were discovered missing by staff.

It is believed the laptops were taken over the last month but the theft was not spotted because part of the campus was vacant over the summer.

Gardai in Maynooth are investigating.

