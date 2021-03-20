Gardaí investigating after 11 arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Dublin 

Gardaí are investigating after 11 people were arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre today.

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the Wellington monument in Dublin’s Phoenix Park this afternoon.

The crowd, holding banners and flags, gathered in the park area and proceeded to walk out the main Phoenix Park gates and make their way down the quays towards O'Connell Street.

The group gathered at the GPO and then marched back along the South Quays, where the arrests were made.

Gardaí in Dublin said they were “aware of an event organised on social media by disparate groups” and implemented a policing plan around the events.

Officers engaged with protesters present at the Wellington Monument, and also families who were availing of the Phoenix Park area for physical exercise in accordance with current Public Health Regulations.

However, following “persistent and ongoing non-compliance” with Public Health Regulations, uniformed members of An Garda Síochána intervened in a graduated response at Victoria Quay.

Gardaí arrested 11 people at the scene and issued a number of Fixed Payment Notices (FPNs) to those in breach of Public Health Regulations.

A garda spokesperson said An Garda Síochána will now carry out an investigation into the organisers of this event.

Approximately 300 uniform and plain clothes members of An Garda Síochána were involved in monitoring the event, including Public Order Units, Peaceful Crowd Management Unit, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit.

The protest today had a smaller turn out than that at Herbert Park in the south of the city on St Patrick’s Day, which saw hundreds gather in bright sunshine for a family-friendly ‘Le Cheile’ event.

