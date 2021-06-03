Gardai investigating 15 fires ‘deliberately set’ at National Children’s Hospital site

Gardai are investigating a spate of 15 fires which were deliberately set at the National Children’s Hospital construction site in the space of just a week.

The first fire was reported last Wednesday, but matters escalated quickly when seven fires occurred last Thursday.

Fires were also reported on Friday and Saturday, last week, as well as Monday and Tuesday this week.

In one incident a plastic bollard was set on fire and thrown down a lift shaft.

Security at the site is strict, leading to suspicions that somebody with legitimate access to the area may be behind the fires.

A source told the Mirror newspaper that the fires started randomly but then continued for a number of days.

“There has been a sinister element to this and obviously there are concerns it could cause real damage if it continues, not only to the building but also to any of the large number of workers,” they said.

“At the moment, there is a pattern emerging. There is a strong possibility the person responsible is working onsite but that has yet to be confirmed,” another source told the paper.

Gardai at Kilmainham station are investigating the fires. No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made, but some of the fires have been large and have forced work to be temporarily stopped and the site evacuated.

There are around 1,500 construction workers working at the site at any one time in what is one of the biggest building projects undertaken by the State in recent years.

Gardai confirmed they are investigating and the probe is being led by Kilmainham station.

Investigations are ongoing.”