Gardaí investigate unexplained death of man (20s) in Galway

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained death of a man (20s) in Galway this morning.

The man was found unresponsive at his home at Sea Road in Galway on Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway and a post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date.

His death is not believed to be coronavirus related and gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to lead their investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors