Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a teenage girl in Cork.

The shocking attack occurred in the north Cork town of Fermoy at 1.20pm on Monday afternoon.

The victim is 16-years-old and was apparently attacked by two older males as she was walking a short distance from the town centre.

One source said the attack is being treated as potentially having a sexual motivation.

Two youths were alerted by the girl's screams for help and came upon the attack when they went to investigate.

Both teens bravely went to help the girl - and were immediately attacked by the older males who had targeted the girl.

After a brief scuffle with the two teens, the attackers then fled the scene on foot.

One of the brave teens who had gone to the aid of the girl suffered a cut-type injury though it is unclear if a weapon was wielded by any of the attackers.

The boy was taken to a Cork hospital to have the wound treated and stitched.

Gardaí are now examining CCTV security camera footage from around Fermoy town centre in a bid to identify the attackers who assaulted the girl and trace their precise movements.

Fermoy gardaí later arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the incident.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at approximately 1.20pm this afternoon, in Fermoy, Co Cork," a garda spokesperson said.

"A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to this incident and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Fermoy garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

The girl, who is understood to be from the locality, was said to be deeply shocked and traumatised by her ordeal.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who spotted suspicious activity in Fermoy town on Monday afternoon to contact them.

