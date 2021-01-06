Gardaí investigate prank caller claiming to be a minister

Gardaí are investigating the alleged impersonation of a Government minister by a prank caller.

A caller to a restaurant seeking a table booking last month was abusive to staff, claiming he was local junior minister Patrick O’Donovan.

The restaurant contacted the minister and told him what happened. The minister then reported the incident to Gardaí. The Gardaí are now investigating the matter as menacing behaviour.

The incident occurred in Limerick on the night of the All-Ireland final in December, when the county won its second title in two years.

The caller rang a restaurant in Rathkeale seeking a table. The restaurant was booked out and the caller then claimed to be Mr O’Donovan, a local TD in Limerick.

The restaurant subsequently called the minister to tell him about the incident, who referred it to the Gardaí.

When contacted, the minister said he had no comment to make but confirmed “it was now a Garda matter”.

Under the law, the Gardaí can investigate a suspected offence, such as calls which are of an obscene or menacing character.

The Gardaí confirmed they were investigating the matter as it is illegal to impersonate a person.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident involving a breach of the Postal and Telecommunications Act, 1983, which allegedly occurred at a restaurant in the Rathkeale area, 13th December 2020. Enquiries are ongoing,” the Garda Press Office said.

A security source familiar with the case said it was being investigated and the phone number would now be traced.

“Is it now fair game that you can ring someone up and lift them out of it saying you are someone else?” the source said.

Online Editors