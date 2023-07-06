Gardai investigate intimidation of fisheries agency boss after he reported fraud concerns

Gardai are investigating a 17-month campaign of harassment and intimidation against the head of a state agency who reported a former employee for suspected fraud.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) chief executive Francis O’Donnell told the Public Accounts Committee he reported the incidents to Gardai last year.

“I started getting letters at home and to my work,” he said, explaining they were in the context of an internal examination and follow-up complaint to Gardai about a former employee.

“Some very serious letters were written to my minister [Environment Minister Eamon Ryan] making outrageous claims about me.

“They were very damaging and very hurtful but when you are manning a garda investigation as I am, it’s very important to have me held in a very poor light.”

Mr O’Donnell said other executives were also targetted and both investigations, into the harrassment and the original fraud allegations, were continuing.

“This has taken its toll on colleagues across IFI,” he said.

The incidents come against a background of upheaval in the fisheries body, which has been without a board since February after a spate of resignations prompted the Minister Ryan to disband the remaining membership and put in place temporary overseers.

The departures came amid a surge of protected disclosures, a governance review and concerns raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General, about the way financial affairs were handled.

Mr O’Donnell said he accepted the minister’s actions and the C&AG’s criticisms.

“IFI has made governance mistakes which has overshadowed the excellent public service that we provide,” he said.

He stressed, however: “The shortcomings in terms of good governance, for which we apologise, were not deliberate and not deceitful in any way.”

The committee was also updated on the revelation that a fleet of IFI vehicles had been on the road without insurance, which only came to light when one was involved in an accident.

It emerged Garda did not prosecute the agency for failure to have insurance and have run out of time to issue a summons.

That’s despite one of the vehicles being involved in a serious accident and Gardai having to deal with the aftermath.

IFI head of human resources Róisín Bradley said no Garda ever asked for a statement about the insurance situation.

Independent TD Verona Murphy said this appeared odd.

“No prosecution for having a vehicle uninsured on the public highway? That’s strange,” she said. “It’s a jailable offence.”

A compensation claim has been commenced by a member of the public injured in the accident and Ms Bradley said IFI, and ultimately the taxpayer, would be liable to pay.

She told the committee no staff member had been held accountable for the failure to insure the recently acquired vehicles.

The mistake happened in the context of staff being overworked, she said, and IFI did not want a culture of blame.

She stressed the accident happened when an employee with an excellent driving history was driving well within the speed limit, but rear-ended a car in front which made a sudden move to turn off the road, pushing it into another vehicle.

The employee had been “extremely distraught” over the incident, she said.